Justice reform: it is a clash between the Democratic Judiciary and Minister Nordio. The robes want to hold onto the abuse of office

The list of magistrates, all prosecutorsThat they are tearing their clothes these days against the reforms wanted by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordiowas enriched yesterday with two excellent names: the deputy prosecutor of Rome Paolo Ielo and the former acting prosecutor of Genoa Francesco Pinto. Both from the democratic judiciary, the left-wing current of the robes, have decided to openly take sides in favor of maintaining the crime of abuse of office and against the restrictive changes that Nordio intends to introduce in the specific case of the trafficking of illicit influences.

Usually very reserved, the first with an interview published by Domani, the second instead from the Fatto Quotidiano, struck down the amendments of the Keeper of the Seals without appeal. The arguments of Ielo, who coordinates a pool of twelve magistrates who have been dealing with crimes against the public administration since 2016, appeared contradictory. Starting from the incipit of the interview: “Bribery works, deleting it is a mistake, it will give the fixers a green light”.

The reality of things is the opposite of what Ielo claims. In fact, we must consider the difficulty encountered by criminal judicial activity even for cases of crime that are far better defined than abuse of office, which demonstrates exactly the opposite of what Ielo claims, as is plastically evident from the acquittals that the Public Prosecutor’s Office Rome and the public administration pool has sensationally collected in recent years. The list is endless. It is worth mentioning the very recent news of the general commander of the Carabinieri, General Tullio Del Sette, acquitted on appeal for the crime of revealing office secrets contested by Ielo himself.

First it was the turn of Marcella Contraffatto, former secretary of Piercamillo Davigo, accused of having disseminated the minutes on the Lodge of Hungary, of the head of the cabinet of the Lazio Region Maurizio Venafro, and of the last three mayors of Rome, Gianni Alemanno, Ignazio Marino and Virginia Raggi. How can we forget, then, the super-media investigation “Mafia Capitale” that went around the planet, treated by Ielo in first person, which saw the accusation of mafia-type criminal association evaporate? Pinto is also on the same wavelength as Ielo: “Favouritism becomes legal: we are at ‘free all’ for fixers”. Pinto in recent weeks had leapt to the headlines for the ‘turbo archiving’, after having carried out “a very thorough examination of the matter”, by colleagues in Florence, starting with the deputy prosecutor Luca Turco, who are investigating the Open Foundation .

The story is known. Following a long dispute that recorded three sentences of the Court of Cassation, the last one issued last February, the illegitimacy was sanctioned, with the immediate obligation to return to Marco Carrai, the material (mail and chat) that had been seized. This, however, would not have happened because Turco had sent the aforesaid correspondence to Copasir and, moreover, would have used it to request a new seizure in the pending trial before the Gup for the alleged illegal funding of the Open foundation. The Florentine prosecutor had done so taking his cue from the latest sentence of the Cassation which had argued that it could not consider this prospect because “this hypothesis (Open as the articulation of a party, ed.) had not even been formulated by the public prosecution whose scrutiny would therefore precluded here”.

Turco, in other words, has worked to support this new investigative track (Open as a mere political subject, ed) enhancing numerous information from the financial police filed starting from 2019 and, above all, the seized emails and chats which, in his opinion, would contain irrefutable evidence. It cannot fail to appear paradoxical, then, that the public prosecutor wants to prove his thesis by using the material whose seizure he wants to obtain, so far annulled by the Cassation. Therefore, greater caution would be needed in the criticisms of the bills proposed by Nordio which are limited only to registering the bankruptcy data that emerges from the judicial pronouncements concerning crimes against the public administration, in particular by the most important Public Prosecutor’s Office which is that of Rome which in recent years he has almost always recorded acquittals.

A situation that could only improve following the repeal of the abuse of office and the changes to the crime of trafficking in influences of which Ielo himself, on reflection, should be happy. Much better mayors, including the Democratic Party, in favor of the repeal of the crime, and an old communist like Fausto Bertinotti who, also interviewed yesterday by Il Foglio, wisely identified this crime as “a useless and harmful threat to administrative activity”.

Paul Pandolfini

