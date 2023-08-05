Home » Justin Verlander’s Second Stint with Astros Begins with a 3-1 Loss to Yankees
Justin Verlander's Second Stint with Astros Begins with a 3-1 Loss to Yankees

Justin Verlander's Second Stint with Astros Begins with a 3-1 Loss to Yankees

Justin Verlander made his return to the Houston Astros on Saturday, but it wasn’t the welcome he had hoped for. The star pitcher lasted seven innings and allowed a go-ahead homer by Jake Bauers in the fifth inning, resulting in a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

Verlander, who was traded back to the Astros from the New York Mets earlier in the week, struggled on the mound, giving up seven hits – the second most he has allowed this season. This marked his first regular-season loss to the Yankees since 2015. Despite striking out four batters and walking two, Verlander’s efforts were not enough to secure a win.

The Astros acquired Verlander from the Mets in exchange for two prospects and received financial assistance of up to $50 million from the Mets to help cover Verlander’s hefty contract. The star pitcher had signed a $86.7 million, two-year deal in December after playing a vital role in the Astros’ World Series victory.

The Yankees took an early lead when rookie Anthony Volpe hit a sacrifice fly off Verlander in the second inning. Gleyber Torres added to their lead with a solo home run in the eighth inning off Kendall Graveman. This victory was the Yankees’ third in the last four games.

While Verlander’s performance was disappointing, some Astros players did manage to make an impact in the game. Venezuelan José Altuve had a solid outing, going 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI. However, Dominican Jeremy Peña, Cuban Yordan Álvarez, Honduran Mauricio Dubón, and Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado all struggled at the plate, going hitless in three at-bats each.

On the Yankees’ side, Gleyber Torres had a stellar game, going 3-2 with a run scored and an RBI. His contributions helped secure the win for the team.

Despite the loss, Verlander’s return to the Astros brings hope for a successful second stint with the team. The Astros will look to bounce back in their upcoming games and regain their winning form.

