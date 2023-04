36-year-old Justine Mettraux is one of the most talented offshore sailors in the world. She talks about living with four men in cramped conditions on the Ocean Race. And about the dangers and loneliness of solo regattas.

“I’ll try to sail smarter”: Athletically, Justine Mettraux will be at a disadvantage compared to the men at the Vendée Globe. But she has a plan. Jean-Louis Carli / Imoca

Justine Mettraux, you have just completed the third leg of the Ocean Race, sailing around Cape Horn on the southern tip of Chile. This passage is considered one of the greatest challenges in sailing. What was that experience like?