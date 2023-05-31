Home » Juve, after the plea deal, the news on a possible UEFA ruling
Juventus has closed the discourse of sporting trials. While reaffirming – through a press release – the correctness of its actions and the validity of its defensive arguments, the line of practicality prevailed. From now on we will no longer talk about sports courts, there is one certainty of punishment, there will be no more appeals. In short, we will start again next year with the awareness that there will no longer be any external elements that have conditioned a good part of this season. And it will be possible plan for the near future with certainty.




Juve, plea bargain accepted: the details

The position of UEFA

Certainty as regards Italy, not yet as regards the European path. Juventus is certainly qualified for Europe next season: the standings now say Conference League, on Sunday – bypassing Roma or Atalanta – it could also land in the Europa League. So here comes theUefa. For the moment, they are waiting for the official conclusion of the disputes between the FIGC and Juventus from Nyon and then – eventually – they will make decisions. It is not excluded that they may arrive sanctions, mainly linked to the Settlement Agreement which Juventus signed some time ago. If UEFA were to find irregularities with respect to what was agreed, Juventus could have limitations on the list of the next season or even to be excluded from the cups. The decision may not be immediate. However, – they let Nyon understand, not before the Champions League final in Istanbul which effectively closes all UEFA sporting activities for the current season.

