The Juve president met the number one players of Real and Barcelona in Las Vegas
Dusan Vlahovic, who together with Bonucci and McKennie remained on the bench in the first friendly, will be available for the next matches with Barcelona (in Dallas, on the night between 26 and 27) and Real Madrid (on the night between 30 and 31). Vlahovic ended last season suffering from groin pain, a problem for which he was subjected to specific treatments during the summer, and his return must be managed with caution.
After the game the team flew to Los Angeles where they will train until they leave for Dallas. The president Agnelli, on the other hand, remained in Las Vegas where he had lunch with Perez and Laporta, number one of Real and Barça who will face each other tonight in the same stadium in which Juve played.
July 24 – 00:43
