Home Sports Juve, Agnelli has lunch with Florentino Perez and Laporta in Las Vegas
Sports

Juve, Agnelli has lunch with Florentino Perez and Laporta in Las Vegas

by admin
Juve, Agnelli has lunch with Florentino Perez and Laporta in Las Vegas

The Juve president met the number one players of Real and Barcelona in Las Vegas

by our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle

Dusan Vlahovic, who together with Bonucci and McKennie remained on the bench in the first friendly, will be available for the next matches with Barcelona (in Dallas, on the night between 26 and 27) and Real Madrid (on the night between 30 and 31). Vlahovic ended last season suffering from groin pain, a problem for which he was subjected to specific treatments during the summer, and his return must be managed with caution.

LUNCH

After the game the team flew to Los Angeles where they will train until they leave for Dallas. The president Agnelli, on the other hand, remained in Las Vegas where he had lunch with Perez and Laporta, number one of Real and Barça who will face each other tonight in the same stadium in which Juve played.

July 24 – 00:43

© breaking latest news

See also  Market, Juve on Vlahovic or Scamacca with Ramsey and Kulusevski's money

You may also like

Free and rebellious: I’m a Disney princess –...

” You are talking too much ” –...

The draw was a fluke?National football coach:I performed...

F1, it’s hot alarm in France The asphalt...

Men’s Basketball Asian Cup – Araki 28+7+5 savior...

Portuguese caravel, how it arrived in Italy. It’s...

Vidal, positive debut with Flamengo: on the field...

When Pertini “cleared customs” Zico – The Province...

Athletics World Championships: Stano gold in the 35...

F1 GP of France, Leo Turrini’s report cards....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy