Defense word. If the club is engaged in legal proceedings, Juve has begun to recover on the field after the penalty also thanks to a department that has undergone a profound transformation after the farewell of Chiellini, the sale of De Ligt and with Bonucci to manage. Still, the black and whites are the third defense in the championship with 22 goals concededbut most of all 16 games out of 27 without conceding a goal: in the last 40 years at Juve it only happened in 2017/2018 again with Allegri on the bench. The absolute reference is Danilocolumn of the new course for charisma and quality, now a redoing point, the same as Bremer, who makes himself felt in the opposing area and has raised the level of his performances. Good answers as well from Gatti: against Verona he can be confirmed as a starter. After the penalty, only Napoli did better than Juventus, which they put together 19 points thanks to 6 wins and 1 draw. In case of victory against Verona on Saturday evening he would be at 4 points from the Champions area, waiting for the Milan and Rome matches. Disqualified Rabiot e Paredesbut Allegri recovers Alex Sandrowho could play on the left and Miretti, who has disposed of the thigh problem. Two months after the injury, I’m back Owned byWhile Kean served the disqualification. Except for Pogba, the group is complete. The best way to prepare for the final sprint. In attack and in… defense.