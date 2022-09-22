A real crisis unit at Continassa to face and overcome the Juventus emergency. To clarify the intentions of the club was Maurizio Arrivabene already in the pre Monza-Juventus, explaining how the problems of the team should have been faced on a collective and not individual level. All in the field to find the way, in short. Without personalities or various conspiracies: the confirmation of Max Allegri has shared foundations and conditions, as well as economic logic. And thinking more about corporate strategies than on the stomach, it is up to everyone to put their own efforts to get the entire Juve system working again.