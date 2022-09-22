Home Sports Juve, all the names of the crisis unit: owners, managers, staff and locker room
Sports

Juve, all the names of the crisis unit: owners, managers, staff and locker room

by admin
Juve, all the names of the crisis unit: owners, managers, staff and locker room

From Elkann to the historic senators, passing through the working group around the technician and the employees of the physical and medical sector: the key men who have the fate of the Juventus moment in their hands

A real crisis unit at Continassa to face and overcome the Juventus emergency. To clarify the intentions of the club was Maurizio Arrivabene already in the pre Monza-Juventus, explaining how the problems of the team should have been faced on a collective and not individual level. All in the field to find the way, in short. Without personalities or various conspiracies: the confirmation of Max Allegri has shared foundations and conditions, as well as economic logic. And thinking more about corporate strategies than on the stomach, it is up to everyone to put their own efforts to get the entire Juve system working again.

See also  Capello: No one can defend Lukaku, Juventus and Di Maria in Serie A?Make decisions quickly_Niolo_Barra_because

You may also like

New Mercedes-Amg C 63 SE Performance: the 680...

the report cards – The Province of Pavia...

Dell’Era misses a penalty, Binasco punished by a...

Rome, Pellegrini: personalized work –

The 2nd Shanghai Cup Chess Masters Open ended

Tassi: “Well in the first 45 ‘then fatigue...

Little Black Schroeder is determined to return to...

Violent fans away from the stadiums: Daspo for...

Scotland, footballer Zander Murray comes out: “I’m gay...

Federer: Say goodbye, don’t say goodbye

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy