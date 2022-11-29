Home Sports Juve, Allegri and Cherubini had resigned. Then hours on the phone with the team
Juve, Allegri and Cherubini had resigned. Then hours on the phone with the team

Rejected resignation: chat in the hot and shocked locker room between holidays and the World Cup. Technician and sports director at work to reassure the players after Agnelli’s farewell, then the summit with the new general manager

The end of the Andrea Agnelli era was also a bolt from the blue for all Juventus players. Unexpected news arrived directly on the mobile phone, in the team chat. Captain Leonardo Bonucci and his companions discovered the corporate revolution through Agnelli’s letter, sent by the club on Monday evening after the board meeting. Some players were in Turin, others in the Maldives, Dubai and the USA. Not to mention the half team in Qatar, immersed in the World Cup.

