Juve, Allegri at risk: a decisive stop at the World Cup, the future is at stake

Juve, Allegri at risk: a decisive stop at the World Cup, the future is at stake

The coach does not evaluate the resignation and from the club there are no signs of immediate distrust. Blackouts, injuries, away matches, missed goals: a frank confrontation is expected in November

With Juve out of Europe that matters, one of the most recurring issues of this first part of the season reopens: the position of Max Allegri. Andrea Agnelli had thought about taking the pressure off after the defeat in Haifa, the one that definitively compromised the path in the Champions League, but the bench of the Livorno coach remained shaky and the subject of evaluations postponed to more opportune moments.

