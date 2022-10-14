Home Sports Juve, Allegri begins the verification: everything is played in eight games




Before the World Cup it will already be possible to make an initial assessment of the season, but the club expects an immediate turning point and a string of victories. If in December the team were already out of Europe and with little chance of catching the Champions train it would be a sporting failure as well as a very serious economic damage.

Andrea Agnelli was clear: “Massimiliano Allegri is and remains the Juventus coach, who is not used to changing in racing.” The balance sheets will therefore be made at the end of the season, even if the defeat against Maccabi, which in addition to almost definitively compromising the qualification for the second round of the Champions League is on the verge of dishonor for the history of the Lady, already provides enough ideas for much reflection. more in-depth.

