The captain remained on the bench for 90 minutes at Monza while the team sank, recalling the old rusts up to the stool with Porto: does the defender pay for the post-match sentences with Benfica?
“Technical choice”. With two words Marco Landucci, Massimiliano Allegri’s deputy, liquidated Leonardo Bonucci’s bench in Monza. Singular, if you think about the delicate moment of Juve. What other coach, with a break for the national teams at the gates, would have renounced the captain after being in the crosshairs of critics and fans for poor results? And again: as a coach, with the team reduced to the bone due to injuries and suspensions (10 unavailable), a circumstance that the same coach has not failed to remark several times, he would have launched a young player from 1 ‘to the second match in A (Gatti) in place of one of the group leaders?