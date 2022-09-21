“Technical choice”. With two words Marco Landucci, Massimiliano Allegri’s deputy, liquidated Leonardo Bonucci’s bench in Monza. Singular, if you think about the delicate moment of Juve. What other coach, with a break for the national teams at the gates, would have renounced the captain after being in the crosshairs of critics and fans for poor results? And again: as a coach, with the team reduced to the bone due to injuries and suspensions (10 unavailable), a circumstance that the same coach has not failed to remark several times, he would have launched a young player from 1 ‘to the second match in A (Gatti) in place of one of the group leaders?