In the press conference on the eve, Allegri had hypothesized that Chiesa – who had been stopped since last January, when he was injured – would be summoned for Sunday’s match against Inter. Then instead, surprisingly, the call-up for today’s Champions League match with PSG arrived, and also accompanied by words of optimism: “Kean had a resentment about an old scar. Chiesa trained well yesterday, my concern is see him stuck mentally but he did a good test, why not bring him and maybe let him play a bit. Let him play? He has to start somewhere, this could be the right evening, maybe in the second half “.

Arrivabene speaks

“If I said we are happy it would be a lie – said Maurizio Arrivabene, CEO of Juventus -. Not qualifying for the Champions League round of 16 is not a pleasant thing. But now it is important to continue playing in Europe: there is an economic aspect to taking into account and being seen in Europe is very important. On injuries: “The sports center has little to do with it, it is very well equipped and has everything necessary for the team to train properly. We are taking this seriously, recently we added a person, the head of performance, to understand where the problem was. Once the problem is understood, a solution must be found. Did it affect the summer tour? I don’t think that’s that, now all the teams of a certain level are on summer tours, even Barcelona in Australia. I think it has little to do with the preparation of the team. “