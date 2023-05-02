Juve, Allegri confirmed by the new management: thanks to the philistines of the football Sanhedrin

If there was a need for further evidence of the football pneumatic vacuum produced by the guardians of an old speculative and sparagnino game, in which what matters is only the result regardless, the clash between Inter e Juve in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia it represented the definitive confirmation of the damages irreparable come to the Italian branch of a show that – yet – continues to captivate worldwide audiences. While here in Italy there are growing signs of disaffection by followers.

After all, to officiate the football rite of 26 April we found on the bench two of the most accredited officiators of the dissipating sacrifice of talent, passion and competitive virtues: the Nerazzurri trainer Simone Chamomile Inzaghi e il rieccolo bianconero under the guise of eternity Massimiliano Nosferatu Allegri; specialist in dragging young talents bled dry by his vampiric cures into the chapel, such as Rodrigo Betancur and Dejan Kulusevski. And if he really can’t nip his career in the bud (forcing them to reproduce his curriculum as a perennial wanderer among teams of modest caliber: from Pisa to breaking latest news, Cagliari or Perugia), then he takes care to make them sad by wandering in the deserted spaces of a half – opposing field where it is not expected that they will be reached by any playable ball. Called lost talents Frederick Church, who had earned the status of young international star in the European champion Italy, or Dusan Vlahovic, a millionaire signing from Fiorentina, where the coach Vincenzo Italiano tailored a game for him that placed him in the triad of the best strikers of his sound of goals. Disappeared as soon as he arrived in the Continassa disassembly workshop. The Juventus Training Center.

It should be remembered that, in the epic battle “who does less” of that April 26, the winner was the Chamomile; proof that his roster of excellent footballers, when there are important opportunities to show off, prefer self-manage forgetting that you have a trainer. While the protervia luciferin del Nosferatu it even annihilates its rich champion pool, preventing them from giving what they would be able to offer.

Following yet another flop, there was a rumor that the new club management was moving towards defenestrate Allegri, despite a contract that provides for the duration of the relationship for another two years (at the modest sum of 13 million euros gross per year).

News that aroused the enthusiasm of the small group of football revolutionaries gathered in the virtual space of bobo tv: from the free-range Anthony Cassano to the mystical Lele Adani, who on Allegri has abandoned for once the dorothean ecumenisms he has been practicing since he ascended to the chair of RAI commentator. The champions of the new football frontiers intuited by Johan Cruijff in Barcelona and joined in recent years by Jürgen Klopp in Liverpool and Pep Guardiola around Europe; practiced without too much hype in Italy (given the still hegemonic mainstream of stingy and opportunistic football) from Giampiero Gasperini to Roberto De Zerbi and maybe Luciano Spallettiwith his beautiful game often argued in tortuous analyzes and political arguments.

But the happy news, which seemed to promise the exit of national sport from the bewitched circle that suffocates it, was quickly denial. Yesterday was the announcement of the reconfirmation of the current technical guide by the new Juventus management. Maybe to save the added expense of a new trainer (on top of the old one)? More probable is the orthodoxy of Allegri-pensiero, organic to the national football establishment. The monetised creed of the Philistines who populate the FIGC Sanhedrin. Not surprisingly these days Tutto-Juve.com publish the interview of an exemplary character such as Aldo Spinelliformer president of Genoa and Livorno Calcio (but also “was” the business referent of the former president of the Liguria Region Claudio Burlando and now financier of the new Giovanni Toti), according to which his friend Allegri “has no responsibility, indeed we must praise him” .

Then, calm down and cut off, without disturbing the operator. The rule that the firefighter Alberto Rimedio follows in the shrine of Sports Sundaywhen she denies Carolina Morace guilty of having pointed out that the football monarch is naked.