Massimiliano Allegri remains on the Juventus bench, Andrea Agnelli said yesterday in assuming presidential responsibility after the defeat in Haifa. At the base of the decision, confirmed yesterday as already happened several times from the autumn of a year ago to today, the economic question has always been evoked: the rich four-year contract for over seven million a year, of which still more than two seasons remain to be honored. and a half, it is not a link that makes it easy to find the right formula to separate the respective paths. Also remembering that on the occasion of the separation of 2019 there was no transaction agreement and the technician decided to take up to the last cent. But Juve is a company with large enough shoulders not to be irremediably tied even by such a situation: the line of confirmation decided by Agnelli is the daughter of other reasons as well.