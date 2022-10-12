Home Sports Juve-Allegri: contract but not only, because Agnelli has decided to keep it
Sports

Juve-Allegri: contract but not only, because Agnelli has decided to keep it

by admin
Juve-Allegri: contract but not only, because Agnelli has decided to keep it

The claim of the method of waiting for the end of the season, the difficulty of the step following the possible separation, the strong investment of trust behind the choice of a year ago: the technician’s confirmation goes beyond the economic aspect

Massimiliano Allegri remains on the Juventus bench, Andrea Agnelli said yesterday in assuming presidential responsibility after the defeat in Haifa. At the base of the decision, confirmed yesterday as already happened several times from the autumn of a year ago to today, the economic question has always been evoked: the rich four-year contract for over seven million a year, of which still more than two seasons remain to be honored. and a half, it is not a link that makes it easy to find the right formula to separate the respective paths. Also remembering that on the occasion of the separation of 2019 there was no transaction agreement and the technician decided to take up to the last cent. But Juve is a company with large enough shoulders not to be irremediably tied even by such a situation: the line of confirmation decided by Agnelli is the daughter of other reasons as well.

See also  Peppino Prisco, the famous phrases line by line

You may also like

UEFA Champions League | Ten-man AC Milan loses...

F1 Budget Cap, Red Bull: agreement on sanctions...

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan Preview: Barcelona’s last battle...

Leao-Sporting, Lille’s appeal rejected: the renewal negotiation with...

CBA Comprehensive: Jilin, Xinjiang made a “good start”...

The construction of the bass and the Brazil...

After Zheng Qinwen smashed his foot, he received...

Agnelli apologizes to the fans: “I feel anger...

How huge is the new season’s opening army,...

Monza, Carlos Augusto: the new emperor who makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy