Juve: Allegri, equal gives us even more confidence to pass – Football

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 11 – “The goal gives us even more confidence, but we didn’t deserve to lose: in their home there will be a very hot climate, but we have the possibility of going through”: thus the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, after the home draw against Sevilla in the semi-final first leg of the Europa League.



“We struggled to kick on goal because we could have made other choices, but in games like these you don’t play against third-rate teams – he added in the press conference – and we were very good at staying in the game despite the disadvantage: it’s an excellent group and a great team.” Pogba got into the action to make it 1-1 with a header for Gatti: “You can’t argue with his qualities, he did even better than on Sunday – replies Allegri on the Frenchman – and the important thing is that he is always decisive like tonight or that he enters as well as in Bergamo”. Now we’re diving back into the league: “We have two days to recover and then face Cremonese, we want to consolidate second place – he concludes – and we’re all very concentrated: there are four league games to go and hopefully two in the Europa League, we’re only thinking about reaching the goals”. Siebert’s refereeing didn’t convince him, who overlooked the contact in the Andalusian area between Badé and Rabiot: “It was a foul, it hit my leg and it still hurts – the Frenchman told Sky – and I don’t understand why at the Var have not reviewed the action”.



Sevilla were one step away from victory: “It’s a shame to concede a goal like that, but football is like that and it can happen – said José Luis Mendilibar bitterly – all in all, this result is not bad: with the 1-0 we would have thought we had already passed, a draw can even help us psychologically, because even our stadium will push us even more.” From the bench there were many protests for the corner taken after 6 minutes of added time allowed by the referee: “he should have whistled earlier, sometimes you come in as the favorite and sometimes it’s up to the opponents” is Mendilibar’s philosophy. “We played an excellent first half, in the second half we dropped a bit also because Juve has grown: that goal hurts, but we did what we had to”. (HANDLE).

