Juve-Allegri: facade trust?

Massimiliano Allegri it is playing all its credibility in recent months at the Juventus. The hashtag #Allegriout is again trending topic on twitter. More than the defeats, the fans don’t forgive the coach for the total lack of ideas and grit. The team seems to enter the field for signing duty, but without any desire. There is no scheme or tactical plan. It all comes down to looking for some sporadic counterattack. Furthermore, some attitudes outside the lines of the coach and his staff (the last outburst after the semi-final of the Italian cup) did not please the management. Only the onerous contract keeps the coach anchored to the bench, but at this point the possibility of a severance pay that resolves the issue once and for all is being studied.

Rabiot away from Juventus: 100%

Adrien Rabiot has decided not to accept the offer to renew the Juventus. At this point the Frenchman’s fate is far from Italy, also because the Bianconeri can’t even offer the certainty of playing the cups. The Frenchman has several offers from the Premier League, but could also return to PSG. Juventus is therefore destined to find another player with the characteristics of the French in order not to further impoverish the technical rate of the squad.

Allegri away from Juventus: 50%

For the Gazzetta dello Sportdespite the continuous flops, the Juventus she seems determined to continue with Massimiliano Allegri next season as well. The reason, according to the rosea, lies in the cause of necessity. With the sporting top management totally eliminated, Max is the only sporting reference point of the company. However, the coach is now disliked by all the fans who won’t forgive him for the provincial management of the team and a non-existent tactical vision. For the fans, Allegri is a former coach, a victim of his character and unable to update. That’s why they want his head. The players themselves seem to no longer follow him. The continuous line-up changes only create even more confusion and the management of some big names is not convincing. Does it really make sense to entrust the reconstruction to a technician now stuck and without ideas? For these reasons, the future is not so certain.

Tudor alla Juventus: 35%

Igor Tudor represents the latest idea for the bench of Juventus. To raise the rumor about the Croatian coach is Tuttosport. Croatian has several advantages on its side. It is a low cost profile, but with good experience and capable of giving a precise identity to their teams. Furthermore, he knows the Juventus environment both for having been a former footballer and for having been Pirlo’s deputy three years ago. All these reasons could lead the Croatian to the top of the preferences to start the reconstruction of the club. The rumors about Tudor start chasing each other and this only fuels the idea that Allegri is really at the end credits.

Palladino to Juventus: 25%

Among the names that are mentioned for the Juventus bench there is also that of Raphael Palladino. Compared to Tudor, the Monza coach has less international experience, but he too is a former Juventus player who knows the environment well. Palladino showed great squad management skills and innovative ideas. His name is currently in the second tier, but he likes the profile and could be optioned, especially in the event that the Sporting Justice condemns Juventus to restart from Serie B.

Tielemans alla Juventus: 25%

According to calciomercato.com, Juventus would be back with a decision on Yuri Tielemans. The Belgian midfielder is also liked by Arsenal and Roma and has not yet decided on his future. Despite the phase of uncertainty experienced by the Juventus club, he continues to work on specific profiles. The Belgian has been popular for years and would be perfect to replace Rabiot. Born in 1997, Tielemans would increase the technical rate of the squad. Despite stiff competition, uno attempt will be made for him.

David Luciani

