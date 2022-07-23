The Juventus coach after the match against Chivas promotes the young players: “You can see the results of the hard work, now let’s continue like this”. Di Maria: “Paul is one of the strongest in the world”

“A good test: the team has also worked hard in Turin these days and you can see the results”. Massimiliano Allegri is satisfied after the 2-0 against Chivas who opened the trip to the United States. “The match was well played and at times even with good rhythms, both in the first and second half. I am satisfied with the young players and also with the new ones, who have given their contribution. Now we continue like this, because we want to do well in the next friendly – continues Allegri -. Pogba made a good performance, there are some aspects to work on, he will be one of the symbols of this team. I liked Fagioli and so did Gatti, who was good in the action of the first goal, even if obviously it still has to absorb some defensive mechanisms “.

El Video — One of the best in the field was Angel di Maria. “A good test, very useful for putting minutes in the legs at this early stage of the season – he comments -. Pogba? One of the strongest players in the world, he gives an enormous quality to the midfield. Soulé? Very strong, a great talent: he only needs to be left behind. work and grow little by little “. The enthusiasm is there, as Cuadrado’s words show: “A very strong Juve is being born, with many quality players, great new arrivals. What is the coach asking of us in recent weeks? Run, run, run…”. See also Maratona Dles Dolomites, 7000 cyclists color Sunday on the Dolomite passes

Young people — And uncontainable is the happiness of Da Graca and Compagnon, the authors of the success networks on Chiva. “What a great thrill to have played tonight, to be here and also scored – Da Graca rejoices -. I can only thank Juve for allowing me to take part in this experience. The family from Italy saw me: it was certainly worth the sorry for them to stay awake at night … “. And Compagnon treasures a fundamental experience: “Observing these champions, day by day, is an incredible opportunity to grow. The goal? I read the defender’s movement and I moved from left to right”.

