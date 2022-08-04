The Juventus coach in Villar Perosa: “Inter, Milan and Roma much stronger than last year, it will be a very difficult league. Excellent transfer market so far, too bad for Pogba: I hope to get him back as soon as possible. The new players here have been able to understand the DNA Juve “

“Also last year we started to win”. On the sidelines of Villar Perosa’s traditional Bianconeri party, Massimiliano Allegri comments on Juventus’ ambitions to return to the Scudetto, rejecting the definition of last season as a transitional year: “Every year Juventus must leave to seek the highest goals, then there is it is also the competitiveness of the other teams which I think this year is much higher than last year “. On the competition he explains: “The others have strengthened a lot: Roma have strengthened a lot, Inter have strengthened. I think Inter, Milan and Roma are three much stronger teams than last year. I think it will be a very strong championship. difficult, that’s why you have to work very well. Above all it is a different season, in three months we will play a mini-championship and move into the Champions League. ”

Pogba and market — Allegri also replied to those who asked him for his opinion on Pogba’s decision not to undergo surgery for the meniscus injury but to try conservative therapy. “I don’t know, because I’m not a doctor: I trusted what I was told – says the technician -. A decision has been made, there will be five weeks of conservative therapy in which he will work: we hope to get him back as much as possible. soon as possible “. And on the needs for the transfer market finale he commented: “At the field level we have worked well. As far as the transfer market is concerned, the club is always vigilant. It is normal that from one day to the next we cannot change, take or sell players. The club made an excellent transfer market with the arrival of Bremer, Pogba and Di Maria, and also Gatti who is a young man who is proving to be very good. Then unfortunately there was this unexpected event from Pogba. But the squad is competitive for a championship in which the technical level has certainly risen “. See also New anti-Covid protocol in sport: with 35% of positive stops for teams

Understanding Juve — Allegri’s first words were for the pleasure of the meeting found in Villar Perosa: “Today is a very touching day because it recalls the history of the hundred years with the Agnelli family. For the players to come here and understand what Juventus is. important: passion, desire, sacrifices to reach the goals, which is the club’s DNA. ” But the imminence of the championship does not help to enjoy the day: “Between injuries and suspensions on the first day we are numerically missing some players: in some way we will do. The important thing now is to finish this week in the best possible way with Sunday’s friendly match. with Atletico Madrid. Then from Wednesday when we resume we have to prepare as best we can for the match against Sassuolo. ”

