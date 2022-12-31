Amidst the panettone, lights and shadows of the 1-1 draw against Standard Liège, Allegri begins the roll call in view of the first appointment of the year, the one at the Zini against Cremonese on 4 January at 18.30. Starting with the absentees is the simplest move: Pogba, Bonucci, Cuadrado and Vlahovic are out of the game. “Latecomers” Di Maria and Paredes, who will return from vacation on January 2, are added to the list of injured players, while Szczesny, who suffered neck pain during the test against Standard, and De Sciglio remain in doubt: call-up for the friendly against the Belgians, however, reduces the possibility that against Cremonese there may be or in any case make an important contribution. Also because he did not mention him in the list of eligible substitutes for Cuadrado Allegri.

probable lineup

—

Instead, Rabiot and Chiesa will be at Zini: the Frenchman returned on the 29th and in all likelihood he will start, as usual on the center left. A role occupied to great effect by Miretti against Standard: the class of 2003 has shown that he has recovered the best condition, therefore it is not excluded that he can carve out space elsewhere, also considering McKennie’s rather evanescent performance. Given that the defense will restart from the Brazilian trio who forget the samba on the pitch, Soulé is in the running for Cuadrado’s shirt, whose entry against Standard changed the inertia of the match (as well as the result), Aké, in the run-in after the long and long-tested injury against the Belgians, McKennie himself or even Barbieri, without excluding the fact that Chiesa is in any case a regular on the right wing, and in turn needs to put minutes in his legs in view of the “hot” part of the season, after having skipped due to fatigue now solved the three Christmas friendlies at the end of the year.