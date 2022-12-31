Home Sports Juve, Allegri makes the appeal: who is ready for Cremona? Rabiot and Chiesa the news
Sports

Juve, Allegri makes the appeal: who is ready for Cremona? Rabiot and Chiesa the news

by admin
Juve, Allegri makes the appeal: who is ready for Cremona? Rabiot and Chiesa the news

Cuadrado’s shirt and the possible confirmation of Miretti are the main doubts. Juve restarts from the Brazilian defense and from the certainty of being able to count on its young players

Amidst the panettone, lights and shadows of the 1-1 draw against Standard Liège, Allegri begins the roll call in view of the first appointment of the year, the one at the Zini against Cremonese on 4 January at 18.30. Starting with the absentees is the simplest move: Pogba, Bonucci, Cuadrado and Vlahovic are out of the game. “Latecomers” Di Maria and Paredes, who will return from vacation on January 2, are added to the list of injured players, while Szczesny, who suffered neck pain during the test against Standard, and De Sciglio remain in doubt: call-up for the friendly against the Belgians, however, reduces the possibility that against Cremonese there may be or in any case make an important contribution. Also because he did not mention him in the list of eligible substitutes for Cuadrado Allegri.

probable lineup

Instead, Rabiot and Chiesa will be at Zini: the Frenchman returned on the 29th and in all likelihood he will start, as usual on the center left. A role occupied to great effect by Miretti against Standard: the class of 2003 has shown that he has recovered the best condition, therefore it is not excluded that he can carve out space elsewhere, also considering McKennie’s rather evanescent performance. Given that the defense will restart from the Brazilian trio who forget the samba on the pitch, Soulé is in the running for Cuadrado’s shirt, whose entry against Standard changed the inertia of the match (as well as the result), Aké, in the run-in after the long and long-tested injury against the Belgians, McKennie himself or even Barbieri, without excluding the fact that Chiesa is in any case a regular on the right wing, and in turn needs to put minutes in his legs in view of the “hot” part of the season, after having skipped due to fatigue now solved the three Christmas friendlies at the end of the year.

See also  Udinese heart: goes down by two goals, suffers but with pride puts Juve on the ropes and draws

December 31, 2022 (change December 31, 2022 | 15:27)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Benetton Rugby ends the year on a high...

Milan and Inter, tour de force. And on...

Ronaldo joins Riyadh for victory! Earning $75 million...

Lancia, history: the most iconic luxury sedans and...

Victoria Lamas: who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged new...

World Cup, Musera also risks disqualification in Galatasaray:...

The Ocean Viking is docked in Ravenna: the...

Tacconi, his son Andrea: ‘He sees football on...

Udinese, the golden Zebretta belongs to Silvestri: he...

Gollini, Demme, Rugani, Karsdorp: how many unhappy are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy