(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 13 – Morning of exams for Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba. The two players presented themselves at J Medical: the defender must evaluate the blow suffered yesterday during Sampdoria, the midfielder will undergo tests to understand the seriousness of the umpteenth muscle discomfort he suffered during finishing.



“There will definitely not be Thursday in Freiburg” coach Massimiliano Allegri announced, who is now waiting to find out how much Polpo will have it. (HANDLE).

