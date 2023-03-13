Home Sports Juve; Allegri, Pogba won’t be there for Freiburg – Calcio
Sports

Juve; Allegri, Pogba won’t be there for Freiburg – Calcio

by admin
Juve; Allegri, Pogba won’t be there for Freiburg – Calcio
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 13 – Morning of exams for Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba. The two players presented themselves at J Medical: the defender must evaluate the blow suffered yesterday during Sampdoria, the midfielder will undergo tests to understand the seriousness of the umpteenth muscle discomfort he suffered during finishing.

“There will definitely not be Thursday in Freiburg” coach Massimiliano Allegri announced, who is now waiting to find out how much Polpo will have it. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy