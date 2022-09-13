Massimiliano Allegri, what do you think of the referees’ response after Juve-Salernitana’s canceled goal?

«I have never expressed judgments on the referees and for me the matter is closed. I don’t know if I will be disqualified, but I make a reflection: for the coach it is better to pay a fine, even a hefty one, but then he must be on the pitch. With the fines we can collect to help those in need ».

Why this nervousness among the coaches?

“Maybe it’s still hot, a bath in the sea would be needed. I got the wrong reaction, it was 93 ‘and he’s sorry. I would have been happier to pay a fine ».

How is his Juve physically and morally?

«We have recovered Di Maria, but I don’t know if from the beginning: he only did one training … Szczesny will be available, let’s see. Alex Sandro had a problem with his adductor on the penalty and we evaluate for Monza. Rabiot and Locatelli, on the other hand, are out ».

Juve goes out after a good 15-20 minutes, is there a problem with concentration?

“We talked about it and there is work to be done. When you don’t score, you don’t have to catch it: it’s no shame to score 0-0. There is no need for agitation or anxiety after having conceded a goal: the games are long, we must find a balance. The same when we take the lead, we must not stop ».

Why is the team agitated?

«There is a desire to overdo it, because we have the desire to go and win games. These things also happen. It’s also environmental stuff, we get impatient too soon. In those moments you have to play as a team ».

Isn’t that a paradox for a team that is very experienced?

«We have experience in many players, but few in the Champions League and in the Italian league. Playing in Juve is not easy: we are always too much pressure, we must always win. Bremer is in the second game of the Champions League: so the pressures are different. We are working well, we would like to have different results in the championship and we are missing points. We have time to recover, now we are thinking of the Champions League which is delicate ».

How can you do it without overdoing it?

«Nobody asks for 3 goals. Everyone has to do his part, making himself available to the team. Overdoing is sometimes good, sometimes bad. The results are achieved as a team, even in difficulties. You don’t win all matches 3-0, the important thing is the performance that needs to be improved ».

Benfica have won 11 games in a row …

«They are used to playing these games, have good players and are very aggressive as I play. It is not decisive, but important and to win you need to perform as a team, as a compactness, being inside the game and having few amnesia. Because in Europe they are paid dearly ”.

Is the three-man defense more than an idea?

«It depends on the characteristics of the players. Now we can build three and depending on the game we can put four, but it depends on how they defend them. A question of knowing how to move by looking for spaces ».

Will Milik play alongside Vlahovic?

«I have to evaluate, I have a doubt even in midfield. We are fine and now we recover our energies for tomorrow evening ».

How does Vlahovic see it?

«I have seen it well. Dusan together with Mbappé and Haaland is among the strongest in the world ».

How is Cuadrado? Shouldn’t he rest?

«With Alex Sandro out, I have him and De Sciglio as outsiders. Then there is Danilo, who knows how to do everything and thank goodness I have it ».

Doing and not overdoing it?

«Nobody asks for 3 goals. Everyone has to do his part, putting himself at the disposal of the team. Overdoing it is sometimes good, sometimes it’s bad. The results are achieved as a team, even in difficulties. You don’t win all matches 3-0, the important thing is the performance that needs to be improved ».