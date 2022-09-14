Home Sports Juve, Allegri speaks after Benfica
Juve, Allegri speaks after Benfica

Juve, Allegri speaks after Benfica

After the second defeat in a row in the first two games of the group stage, the Juventus coach remembers the absences and repeats his mantra: “The only things to do are to shut up and work”

“Me at risk? No, difficult moments are part of the game – said Allegri after the second defeat in a row in the first two games of the group stage, remedied against Benfica -. The only things to do are to shut up and work” .

Match analysis

“We did well in the first 20 minutes, then we started to retreat and go into difficulty. We can say that after the 2-1 the game is practically over. We could have conceded more goals, we had a chance to score at the end, but the performance would have been the same. We have to shut up, work and think about the next championship match. ” Sil moment-no: “These moments happen, they will happen again, we have to leave the team with great responsibility, we have a difficult game on Sunday, then we will think about the Cup, nothing is lost”.

Guilty and guilty

“I have nothing to blame for the team, I understand the difficulties on a psychological level. We had difficult conditions, the penalty changed the game on a psychological level. Am I worried? Don’t be worried, you don’t have to think but you have to work.” On the objectives: “It is normal that expectations are high, we must also consider that there are many players missing – he added -. Especially at a numerical level, to recover players who have played many games. Now in the Champions League it is very complicated, we all have to work with serenity and responsibility: me, the team, the club “.

September 14, 2022

