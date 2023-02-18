Home Sports Juve: Allegri, the Europa League is not compromised – Football
Juve: Allegri, the Europa League is not compromised – Football

Juve: Allegri, the Europa League is not compromised – Football
(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 18 – “The path in the Europa League is not compromised: it is always difficult to win, football is strange because we have created many chances without exploiting them and we have to raise the percentage of goals”: thus the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, after the home draw against Nantes and on the eve of the trip to La Spezia.

“Europe isn’t a problem – continues the coach – and we need to improve when it comes to commanding matches: we slowed down after the 1-0 draw, we weren’t convinced to double up. We suffered in the only time they came Nantes – concluded Allegri – were good at staying inside the game and punished us at the first opportunity”.

