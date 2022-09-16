Game, head, race and injuries: Juve ask Max for the turning point. The coach does not take any risks, but the club is worried. Yesterday confrontation with the management: with Monza we need a change of gear
The photo posted on Juve’s Twitter profile the day after the defeat is a poster: “Together”, says the caption of the image that portrays the players under the curve. The whistles are not heard but are sensed by the dark looks of captain Bonucci and company, immobile and helpless a bit as they appeared on Wednesday night in the second half with Benfica, at the mercy of opponents and events. Together we start again, this is the message that comes from Continassa, because responsibilities must be shared.
