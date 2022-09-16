The photo posted on Juve’s Twitter profile the day after the defeat is a poster: “Together”, says the caption of the image that portrays the players under the curve. The whistles are not heard but are sensed by the dark looks of captain Bonucci and company, immobile and helpless a bit as they appeared on Wednesday night in the second half with Benfica, at the mercy of opponents and events. Together we start again, this is the message that comes from Continassa, because responsibilities must be shared.