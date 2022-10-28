Massimiliano Allegri, is this the most difficult moment of your career?

“We have time and opportunity to recover. There are now 5 important games and we need to focus on that. After the break it will be another thing, recovering the players who are not there. In Lecce you have to run as much as they do and, if necessary, also play a dirty game ».

You say that it is not failure to leave the Champions League, so what is it?

«In life these things also happen, but I can’t find the right word to define this moment … Now we have to think about working and improving. There are teams that have not made the Champions League for 8 years, but we must not go into frustration. Otherwise we won’t come out of it anymore … “

What is happening off the pitch can affect it?

“There is a press release from the company and the president has cheered everyone up. We must give answers on the field ».

How’s the team doing?

«We leave in 19 with 3 goalkeepers, but they are enough and they move forward. The team will compact even more to achieve an important result. Among the unavailable there are also Vlahovic, who has not recovered from the adductor-pubic pain, and Locatelli for personal reasons. We have enough to play in Lecce against a well organized and fast attacking team. Playing in Lecce will not be easy: we need a reaction to the elimination and this anger must be carried within for the whole championship ».

How are Chiesa and Pogba?

«It is impossible to call them on Wednesday for PSG and 99% of them will not be against Inter on Sunday 6th: if there will be, but it is very difficult, perhaps with Verona and Lazio. Let us put our soul in peace … ».

Make way for young people? And can Iling also play on the right?

«The Juve nursery is working well: there is him, Fagioli, Miretti, Soulè … But for a game you don’t have to upset everything: someone with less experience and more unconsciousness can play. Iling can play on the right, but better on the left ».

How much anger do you have?

«There is and it is normal that it stays there. Seasons are made up of many episodes, then now we need to be better to make things turn in our favor. We are the only ones in the field, but it is an opportunity to grow: in difficulties we grow ».

Six wins in 16 games, it hasn’t happened since 2000: the only fault of the injuries and what mistake would you not make again?

“I don’t like alibis. We did badly in the Champions League, but with hindsight we won’t go forward ».

Do you feel encircled?

«Difficulties happen, Juve are unique for this: they are raised to maximum power when there are difficulties, but we must be good at reversing the situation. It doesn’t happen in a match, but I have a group that has values ​​and we will make a good performance, trying to get a result ».

Is the Scudetto a goal?

«We are on matchday 11 and talking about the championship is of little use. Now we have to get up again, the blow has occurred and we have opportunities to react. We are behind in the standings, the others are traveling: slowly we have to steal points from those in front of us, there are still 27 games ».

Can the next 5 games consolidate your position?

«It’s just one goal we all have: to take Juve as high as possible. Then there are setbacks that no one knows: solutions must be found with clarity, firmness and desire to do “.

What do you expect from Milik-Kean?

«Kean played good matches, the important thing is to play a solid match as a team. We need to have confidence because we cannot go back and change results, only the next few games can change our perception of things. Now maybe it’s more negative than it is. “