Juve: Allegri, ‘without Europe, the Italian Cup is an objective’ – Football

“It was essential to get through, the Italian cup is an objective because we don’t have European cups: if we hadn’t approached it in the right way, we would have risked getting hurt”: the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, commented on the 6-1 given to Salernitana which is worth the passage to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against Frosinone. His team, however, went behind after 60 seconds: “I recommended the approach because surprises are around the corner, we saw it with the eliminations of Inter and Napoli and with Roma who overturned it at the end – he continues in the press conference – and now we have to think about Sunday: in Salerno there will be a different environment and they will be angry after this defeat, we cannot afford to lose points in the championship”. However, there are many happy notes from the evening: “Chiesa played a good game, Miretti should have scored the second goal but he is a 2003 player with over 50 matches for Juventus and he played well – Allegri’s applause for some singles – while Yildiz he must remain calm and calm: the goals are scored by the great players, in general all those who entered had a good impact.” Filippo Inzaghi immediately wants to erase this defeat: “We could have done something more, but it wasn’t easy having changed ten players – the comment of the Salernitana coach – and even if I didn’t want to do it, I was forced: the only positive aspect is having given playing time to those who had played less”. The salvation mission starts again on Sunday, but Juve will still be there at Arechi: “It will be a different Salernitana, also because two cornerstones like Candreva and Fazio will return – assures the former striker with a past in black and white – and we will have to remember what we are doing excellent things in this period: against Milan we showed that we can compete with anyone, we will need the perfect match.” Finally, as regards the transfer market, the Campania team said goodbye to Mazzocchi: “But our director is very good, he takes care of the negotiations and I take care of the coaching” concludes Inzaghi on the topic of reinforcements.



