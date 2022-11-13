The World break was the appointment for a check on the future of the technician in the balance after the bad start: the positive streak has changed the cards on the table, but the final with Lazio remains crucial
“The important thing is not to ruin our stop”. Massimiliano Allegri’s mantra returns this time with a power multiplied by the fact that the championship break for the national teams in this case will not be for a week but for a month and a half. Where, however, “ruining the break” or not in this case (and in truth even in the last case, when the defeat against Monza had ruined it all right …) it also means imagining turbulence or repercussions on the future of the Juventus bench.
