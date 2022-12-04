Home Sports Juve and the exit from the Stock Exchange hypothesis: what would change with the delisting
Sports

Juve and the exit from the Stock Exchange hypothesis: what would change with the delisting

Juve and the exit from the Stock Exchange hypothesis: what would change with the delisting

Running it as a family business has always been a specialty, and often a strength. But being on the transfer market imposes duties on Juventus that the others don’t have. And that cost her further charges in the Prisma investigation. This would be the ideal time for the property to get out of it

With so many cases of crime disputed, most specifically linked only to companies listed on the Stock Exchange, the Prisma investigation in its own way gave a boost in the direction of one of the possible corporate outlets that have been talked about for some time for Juventus: the exit from the market, in technical jargon “delisting”. Not like the road from the parent company Exor, which exited the Italian stock exchange at the end of September but remains listed on the Dutch market. More like the path chosen a couple of months ago by Roma, which just left the market. Probably a step backwards, depending on your perspective. Probably more consistent with the way Juve have been managed in recent years, depending on the prospects.

