Juve announces the renewal of the jewel of the quarry

20/07/2023 and las 20:16 CEST

Juventus has proceeded to renew the contracts of some of the pearls of the quarry

Among them is the jewel of the quarry, Fabio Miretti

Juventus continues to plan its squad for next season and, in its commitment to rejuvenate the templatehas announced the renewal of the contract of the highest promise of the quarry.

The ‘Vecchia Signora’ made official a few days ago the departure of Angel Di Maria and John Squareboth 35 years old, and has proceeded to renew the contracts of some youth players so that in the near future the black and white squad does not look so old.

In this sense, those led by Massimiliano Allegri have just announced the renewal, until 2027, of Fabio Miretti, the jewel of the quarry. The young Italian has only 19 yearsand has starred in 47 games with the Turin team and has made his debut with the Italian national team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

