“I don’t want to look to the past and create controversy, today we are not in an ideal situation either for us or for him”. Thus the CEO of Juventus Maurizio Arrivabene commented on Paul Pogba’s unavailability for the surgery that was necessary after the negative outcome of the initial conservative therapy for recovery from the injury to the meniscus of the right knee: “Decisions are made together, yes this conservative therapy is attempted, we must look forward and hope for a quick return. I hope that he will return as soon as possible “.

Fear of nobody

—

“When a person has to get irons on, he thinks twice: he sits down, talks, exchanges opinions. He knows what the club’s opinion is, we know his and respect it, now we have to turn the page and look forward “, added Arrivabene, who said about the start of the Champions League:” Team spirit on these occasions is very important, the attitude is the right one, the boys are convinced and as I have said on other occasions, we must respect everyone and do not be afraid of anyone “.