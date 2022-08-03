Home Sports Juve, assault on Kostic: 12 million plus bonuses to overcome West Ham
Juve, assault on Kostic: 12 million plus bonuses to overcome West Ham

Juve, assault on Kostic: 12 million plus bonuses to overcome West Ham

The bianconeri are ready to raise the offer to overcome the English competition. To return to Paredes, Arthur must first exit

To all Kostic, it is appropriate to say. Juventus has decided to pass from words to deeds for the Serbian international, called to act as a piston in the left lane of Juventus. Formal contacts were initiated yesterday with Eintracht Frankfurt, owner of Filip Kostic’s card. In these hours, the German club is also talking for him with West Ham, who have managed to put 15 million euros plus bonuses on the plate. Alessandro Lucci, the player’s agent who is following the practice on the English side, is well aware of this.

