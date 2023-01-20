Eight goals against Salernitana and five against Spezia. Gasperini’s Atalanta goals don’t bore the spectators. Yet, despite the offensive show offered by Hojlund & Co, the Goddess will no longer be broadcast across the Alps. The beIN SPORTS channel, holder of the television rights to Serie A in France, has announced the stop to broadcast Atalanta matches. The choice was motivated by the decision of the DGCCRF (General Directorate for Competition, Consumers and Fraud Prevention) to stem the spread of “prohibited advertising of risky financial products”.

Same situation, different treatment

—

In fact, Plus500, the Cypriot online trading company, appears as the main sponsor on the Atalanta shirt. A sponsorship, however, which is absolutely legitimate and authorized in Italy. The French media, including the Sofoot.com portal, have pointed out that Atletico Madrid has never been sanctioned, despite exhibiting the Plus500 sponsor between 2015 and 2022. And the same goes for Monaco, associated with eToro, another trading platform. Nothing to do. French fans will miss out on future DEA matches, starting with Sunday’s big match against Allegri’s Juventus.