Juve-Atalanta begins amidst the deafening boos of the Juventus fans present at the Allianz Stadium during the Serie A anthem that opens every league match. The eleven lined up by Allegri from the first minute, before setting up for kick-off, gathers in a circle in their own half: the image is the same that most of the Juventus players posted on their social profiles after learning of the penalty of -15 points in the standings. In the stands together with the new managers Gianluca Ferrero and Maurizio Scanavino (on the microphones before the match) there is also John Elkann.

BEFORE THE MATCH

It was a different match day from the others, inevitably. Against the Dea it was supposed to be a direct match for the Champions League, the goal is now far away and every spectator present makes it even more concrete when Atalanta takes the lead in the first few minutes. However, the fans did not miss their support, starting from the warm-up. With various chants in support of the team (“I can’t stay without my Juve”) to some others addressed to the League (“Italian League sons of p…”). Maximum concentration of the players: Bonucci, the captain, was also on the pitch, despite the injury. The involvement of some elements of the bench is also unusual, from Chiesa to Paredes, who together with Fagioli tried several free kicks. The air becomes heavy when the maintenance staff enters with the equipment necessary to set up the structure with the sponsors of the Lega Serie A for the ritual arrangement of the teams in midfield at the start of the game. Then you definitely enter game mode.

