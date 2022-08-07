Home Sports Juve-Atletico, Allegri is looking for three answers
Juve-Atletico, Allegri is looking for three answers

by admin
In particular from the midfielders who have to make up for the many absences, that of Pogba and beyond. In practice, Juve risks starting the new season with the same midfielder that last season was questioned because it was weak and ineffective. McKennie injured and Rabiot disqualified will minimize the choices at the first of the championship, the arrival of Paredes is still hindered by Arthur’s exit and then Allegri will have to empower the young people who have returned to Continassa to try to earn confirmation with Juventus. Eyes on Fagioli (ready to sign the contract extension in the next few days) who could act as a director or left midfielder (with Locatelli in front of the defense) and on Rovella, who in this pre-season has always been rehearsed in the control room. While the mezzala who will have to give more physicality should be Zakaria on the right.

