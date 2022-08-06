No friendly match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, scheduled for Sunday evening in Tel Aviv. The Israeli organizers of the meeting decided this, justifying the choice with “security tensions in southern Israel” after the launch of rockets from Gaza. Atletico remained in Madrid and confirmed the cancellation of the friendly for safety reasons. Juventus, on the other hand, had to take off around 15 today from Turin Caselle airport and blocked the trip for the same reason. The growing tension between Israel and Palestine, with the offensive launched by the Israelis in the Gaza Strip, is particularly worrying.

The Hamas-ruled Palestinian coastal enclave is located just 70 kilometers from Tel Aviv. According to Spanish sources, the doubts of the two clubs and the unwillingness of Atletico to leave without being sure that the friendly match was played were decisive.

The match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, according to what ‘Marca’ writes on its official website, could take place in Turin: the Piedmontese capital seems the most likely solution to allow bianconeri and colchoneros to have a last match before the start of their respective championships .