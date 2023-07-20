Juve-Barcelona, ​​possible exchange for Chiesa! Inter, triple sale for 30 million in the Bundesliga

Crucial days for some negotiations of transfer market which could soon come alive. Among the most active clubs these days is the Juventus, grappling in particular with the sales. If some players were to leave the black and whites, especially in midfield with the various Zakaria e McKennie in the balance, in addition to Pogba who could be liked by Arab clubs, the Juventus managers have already identified the target to aim for: Frank Kessie.

⚪⚫ Juventus, the key to getting to Kessié is Chiesa

The former Milan could return to Serie A, but an offer from at least will be needed for the purchase 30 million euros. That’s why he is assembling an idea in the last few hours, namely that of an exchange with Church. The assessment of the two players is decidedly different, given that Juventus evaluates his exterior at least 70 million euros. The hypothesis of an equal exchange is obviously to be discarded, but if Barcelona were to be willing to put a economic settlementhere the deal could suddenly take shape.

⚫🔵 Tris of transfers in the Bundesliga for Inter

The executives are also at work during these hours dell’Inter, with Marotta grappling with the transfers. After the farewell of Drunk for over 50 million euros to Manchester Unitedwe are now working on the exit of three players considered redundant by the club: Gosens, Lazaro and Sebastian Esposito.

The will of the Nerazzurri is to sell the three players and collect the proceeds to definitively settle the accounts, as well as reinvest part of the amount collected on the transfer market. Gosens has a rating of approx 15 million eurosthe one of Lazaro hovers around 5 million it’s a about ten the one of Esposito. For all three there are club interests Bundesliga and if Inter were to close all the sales they would take home a nest egg from about 30 million euros.

🔴⚫ Milan, exchange idea with Bologna?

The axis is also hot Milan–Bologna, with a possible double deal that could materialize in the next few hours. The Milan wants to give in Ballo-Toure, which is no longer part of Pioli’s plans. The player likes the Bologna which in turn could sell a player to the Rossoneri.

The special eye is Nicholas Dominguez, despite the fact that the purchase of a new midfielder is not a priority for Milan at the moment. The possibility that it will be taken into consideration in the future, however, exists and in the next few days the Bologna-Milan axis could become very hot.

