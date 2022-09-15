Exceptional supporter tonight at Allianz Stadium for Juve-Benfica. In fact, Charles was also spotted on the stands of the Turin plant Leclercpilot of the Ferrariwho did not want to miss the chance to attend the match of Champions League. According to the images published on social media by some fans, the Monegasque also chatted with Paul Pogba. Here is a post.
Today we have a special guest at the Stadium
@paulpogba @Charles_Leclerc pic.twitter.com/iCeMApd8wh
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) September 14, 2022