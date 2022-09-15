Home Sports Juve-Benfica, Leclerc is in the stands! Check the PHOTO with Pogba
Juve-Benfica, Leclerc is in the stands! Check the PHOTO with Pogba

Juve-Benfica, Leclerc is in the stands! Check the PHOTO with Pogba

Exceptional supporter tonight at Allianz Stadium for Juve-Benfica. In fact, Charles was also spotted on the stands of the Turin plant Leclercpilot of the Ferrariwho did not want to miss the chance to attend the match of Champions League. According to the images published on social media by some fans, the Monegasque also chatted with Paul Pogba. Here is a post.

