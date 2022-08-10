Home Sports Juve between Rovella and Miretti, the choice: requests and evaluations
Sports

Juve between Rovella and Miretti, the choice: requests and evaluations

by admin
Juve between Rovella and Miretti, the choice: requests and evaluations

The future of Fagioli has been defined, so many requests for the Primavera’s talent have been rejected while the former Genoa claims space to the sound of performances. But for the decisions we have to wait for returns from injuries and the transfer market

Time wanted. Better if of quality and with a certain frequency. Juve think about the best path for their young players, especially those they have in the nerve center of the pitch. After Ranocchia, sent on loan to Monza to gain experience (but protected by the renewal until 2026 and the counter-redemption clause), and once the future of Fagioli has been definitively clarified, the reservations on that of Rovella and Miretti remain to be dissolved. Different profiles, with a crossed destiny: the club does not want to lose control over anyone, rather it hopes to be able to hand over the keys to the new midfield in the future.

See also  CBA Comprehensive: Guangdong loses to Beijing, Zhejiang and Liaoning

You may also like

Provincial Games History | 1982 Provincial Games: The...

Bertram confirms the staff that will support Ramondino

TREVON DIGGS REMOVES TWITTER Due to ‘Toxic’ Training...

Cycling, Bernal’s return is approaching: the details and...

DEJOUNTE MURRAY, PAOLO BANCHERO stunned after pro-am dunk

The Beijing Winter Olympics Spirit Propaganda Team preached...

Autosped, the second team will be called “Derthona...

Global warming, the largest ice sheet in the...

F1 Gp of Italy, Hunt for a ticket...

Media person: Yi Jianlian is facing a contract...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy