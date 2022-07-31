Home Sports Juve blocked by Real: bianconeri defeated 2-0 in the last game of the American tour
Juve blocked by Real: bianconeri defeated 2-0 in the last game of the American tour

FROM SENT TO PASADENA. Outside the Rose Bowl there is the happening inside football nobility quarters, a midsummer Real Madrid-Juventus that goes on stage while the fans grill in the parking lot. In the US, people like it like that and people queue at the entrance even after the game has started, the 93,702 spectators take almost a long time to get in and nobody worries about being late, there is meat on the charcoal and Juve in comparison he was a bit hot, lost 2-0 and struggled compared to the brilliant draw against Barcelona. Allegri does not look at the result: “I consider it a beautiful evening in front of an extraordinary audience. We have worked very well in these American days, the young players need to grow but I am satisfied, even with the match ”. Even if it is the one that convinces less and marks the differences. At least today.

Bianconeri without Szczesny, muscle fatigue, and without McKennie, dislocated shoulder, not exactly a lucky away game in terms of injuries and aches. For the first time we see Vlahovic, but it is Real who immediately takes the air out, runs away from all sides and in less than 20 minutes they earn a penalty, provoked by Danilo and transformed by Benzema. Perfect. It seems that nothing has changed, Real is in a typical formation and plays with the ease of those who move by heart, of those who are European champions. Juve is under construction and it shows: in the first half Bonucci’s crossbar and a nice shot by Di Maria, even if the Argentine is not as brilliant as in the first two matches of the Soccer Champions Tour and is not part of the second time. Above all, Vlahovic has yet to pick up the pace and Allegri gives him time: “He has been inactive for two months, he will be better already in Tel Aviv”.

In the second half Real is less obsessive but Juve finds themselves closed in their own area, saved by Perin three times in a row: out with the fists on Mendy, foot save on Carvajal and another deviation on Benzema. Then Madrid rotates nine men and should subside instead invents a whole action that ends with the doubling of Asensio while Juve also changes men and the match is lightened. Drained of energy and filled with people. Grids off and some smoke remaining in the air.

