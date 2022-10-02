The Juve coach after the success against Bologna: “Milik? It was difficult to imagine an impact like that. And Rabiot will have a great season. I take good spirit and solidarity.”

“I’m very realistic, the ranking says we have 13 points and those are: if the others have 20 and 17, we have to make an important run-up, one step at a time”. This is how Massimiliano Allegri looks to next Saturday’s match against Milan, the Italian champion after the 3-0 win over Bologna: “If we are good we will get closer as last year. But first we have the Champions, we have to get back in the running, against a team that is by no means easy to beat ”.

The good — To get out of the darkest moment, Allegri needed a match of the kind from which he takes the good: “The spirit, the compactness that we had, apart from the end of the first half when we missed some actions in attack and the game was a little ‘split, we should have lowered the pace and kept the ball a bit – he said after the game at Dazn -. A clear, important victory that we had been missing for a month. The lads have been very good, but we have to keep our profile very low because we have to put the championship back on its feet and above all the Champions League ”. And Milik: “It was difficult to imagine an impact like this, but we knew that he is a good player, intelligent, who knows how to move and unmark himself, and above all he knows how to play well with Vlahovic”. See also Edilnol, countdown to the start of the season. To details for Tommaso Bianchi

The returns — Locatelli and Rabiot had been missing for practically a month: “They are not important returns, more so, as will be Di Maria’s and I hope Pogba and Chiesa as soon as possible. It is also important to be able to run them – replied Allegri -. Locatelli played very well as long as he held up, fencing a lot in front of the defense. Then Paredes got in well. And Rabiot, who has a different engine: he went to the shooting two or three times, I think he is in a good moment for a year now and I think he will do even better in this because he is the right age for the maturation that can make it an important season “.

Overdo it — “Bonucci, Danilo, Bremer also played a solid game … I asked the boys not to overdo it, after a month of not winning it could happen: in the dressing room we didn’t even believe it. Instead we had patience – concludes Allegri -. There is a lot to improve especially when we are fully booked with the returns. We can try to do well on the pitch but in this month’s disaster there were also events that influenced us and are part of the game ”.

October 2, 2022 (change October 2, 2022 | 23:10)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

