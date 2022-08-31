Home Sports Juve, Bonucci and Di Maria towards recovery. Nothing for Pogba to do
Sports

Juve, Bonucci and Di Maria towards recovery. Nothing for Pogba to do

by admin
Juve, Bonucci and Di Maria towards recovery. Nothing for Pogba to do

The goal is to get the defender and the Argentine back for the Champions League debut against PSG. The rehabilitation process continues for the former Manchester United

A week after the season debut in the Champions League, Bonucci and Di Maria travel quickly towards the path of recovery. They have both worked partially with the group for a couple of days, the Argentine will be on the bench with Spezia and the defender could be part of the expedition scheduled for Saturday in Florence. Apart from the calls, however, the common goal is to take the field next Tuesday (6 September) at the Parco dei Principi, at PSG’s home.

special evening

For Di Maria it will be a return from ex, after seven seasons in Paris. The Argentine greeted in tears last May and remains the main interpreter of the club’s history in terms of assists. No one like him with the PSG jersey, who will find himself against three other exes: Paredes, expected in Turin in the next few hours, Kean and Rabiot. It will also be a special evening for Bonucci, in his first European match as a starting captain: against champions of the caliber of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé it will be an occasion to remember. Leo, holder of the bracket also in the national team after Chiellini’s farewell, will also find two Azzurri as opponents: Verratti and Donnarumma. One more motivation to work hard these days and not run the slightest risk of forfeiture.

nursery

Nothing to do for Pogba, however. The French midfielder finds himself in the middle of the path of conservative therapy which he relied on to avoid surgery on the lateral meniscus. Compared to the times communicated, he is at least a week behind, considering that Allegri at the press conference announced that he should return to racing on the field from next week. After four weeks in the gym and swimming pool, only the sensations on the pitch will give a more precise idea of ​​recovery times. While for the return of the Church it was decided not to force the hand on the workloads to better absorb the intermediate stages: on the other hand, without the World Cup for Italy, the Juventus striker is still expected to be in full condition for the New Year.

See also  Lecce-Inter, Strefezza: "Don't worry. I dream of Italy"

August 31 – 13:28

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Massoni and Serraino first in Fornace di Borgo...

Live Betting on Football | Knowledge and Advice...

Juric on Torino: “I expect a great match...

4 of the 5 players who advanced to...

Salernitana, Piatek: the gunslinger returns to Serie A

Pavia hunting for the coup on the Louisiana...

Udinese, Fiorentina is the first step to understand...

Rome – Kluivert, no UK work permit. Miss...

2022 Japan Badminton Open kicks off, Shi Yuqi...

La Voghe seeks confirmations in the away match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy