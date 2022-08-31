The goal is to get the defender and the Argentine back for the Champions League debut against PSG. The rehabilitation process continues for the former Manchester United

A week after the season debut in the Champions League, Bonucci and Di Maria travel quickly towards the path of recovery. They have both worked partially with the group for a couple of days, the Argentine will be on the bench with Spezia and the defender could be part of the expedition scheduled for Saturday in Florence. Apart from the calls, however, the common goal is to take the field next Tuesday (6 September) at the Parco dei Principi, at PSG’s home.

special evening — For Di Maria it will be a return from ex, after seven seasons in Paris. The Argentine greeted in tears last May and remains the main interpreter of the club’s history in terms of assists. No one like him with the PSG jersey, who will find himself against three other exes: Paredes, expected in Turin in the next few hours, Kean and Rabiot. It will also be a special evening for Bonucci, in his first European match as a starting captain: against champions of the caliber of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé it will be an occasion to remember. Leo, holder of the bracket also in the national team after Chiellini’s farewell, will also find two Azzurri as opponents: Verratti and Donnarumma. One more motivation to work hard these days and not run the slightest risk of forfeiture.

nursery — Nothing to do for Pogba, however. The French midfielder finds himself in the middle of the path of conservative therapy which he relied on to avoid surgery on the lateral meniscus. Compared to the times communicated, he is at least a week behind, considering that Allegri at the press conference announced that he should return to racing on the field from next week. After four weeks in the gym and swimming pool, only the sensations on the pitch will give a more precise idea of ​​recovery times. While for the return of the Church it was decided not to force the hand on the workloads to better absorb the intermediate stages: on the other hand, without the World Cup for Italy, the Juventus striker is still expected to be in full condition for the New Year. See also Lecce-Inter, Strefezza: "Don't worry. I dream of Italy"

