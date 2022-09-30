The return to Continassa after the case before the break: the leadership of the captain to the test of a team identity to be strengthened, to the test of the crisis

Leonardo Bonucci restarts from the Monza bench. Which would seem a paradox after the excellent interlude in the Azzurri national team, but it certainly cannot escape the fact that the Juventus captain was the great excluded of the last match before the break. “Technical choice”, explained Marco Landucci (deputy of Max Allegri, in the stands at the U-Power Stadium because he was disqualified) leaving room for different interpretations. First hypothesis: new disagreements between the coach and the defender, but at the moment the findings lead everyone to the player in support of the coach; second hypothesis: strategic move (unsuccessful) to give a shock to the team after the bad defeat against Benfica, relying on the knowledge of Gatti who had already faced the attacking opponents in B last season; third hypothesis: reasoned rotation, even if the player had played less than others and during the break he appeared in perfect condition.

CAPITAN BONUCCI — Leo’s leadership is out of the question, in the national team as well as in the club. But it is evident that at this moment Juve needs a greater commitment on his part, trivially because there are few senators in the squad left and, therefore, he must also empower the young people on the launching pad. The lackluster moment can turn into a good context to strengthen the identity of the group: the captain will inevitably have to hold the reins, but it will above all be the results that dictate times and conditions. Certainly Bonucci and the historians of the locker room (such as Cuadrado and Alex Sandro) are not at the first experiences in the management of such crises, their experience will therefore be necessary to support Allegri in this phase. “We have been in more difficult moments, but we came out of a strong team,” wrote Cuadrado on social media. While Alex Sandro drew everyone to the motto that distinguishes Juve: “Until the end”. See also Juve, Dybala great leader or great risk. It is decided with the contract

JUVE CRISIS — “I’m worried – Bonucci admitted after the defeat against Benfica -. There is nothing to hide. Unfortunately we leave the game too often, either for a mental or a physical fact, I don’t know why. This is what worries me the most, we struggle to be consistent during matches. Now there is little to say, we just have to shut up, work and look forward ”. Then some more clarifications, perhaps not appreciated by everyone: “I think it’s a situation that can change, for sure. We have many players out, from different games we always play the same and fatigue is felt. Blame? It belongs to everyone, not to individuals, the coach or the club, but to everyone ”. During the break, the club’s Performance sector was revised, with more powers held by Giovanni Andreini. But to come out of the crisis, Juve must mainly find the union of intentions. Right from the start, at the resumption.

