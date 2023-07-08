Juve calendar in Serie A: the matches of the 2023 2024 championship

The complete calendar of Juventus

1st day: Udinese-Juventus

2nd day: Juventus-Bologna 3rd day: Empoli-Juventus

4th day: Juventus-Lazio 5th day: Sassuolo-Juventus

6th day: Juventus-Lecce 7th matchday: Atalanta-Juventus

8th day: Juventus-Turin 9th matchday: Milan-Juventus

10th day: Juventus-Verona 11th matchday: Fiorentina-Juventus

12th day: Juventus-Cagliari 13th day: Juventus-Inter matchday 14: Monza-Juventus

15th day: Juventus-Naples 16th day: Genoa-Juventus

17th day: Frosinone-Juventus

18th day: Juventus-Rome 19^ day: Salernitana-Juventus

20th day: Juventus-Sassuolo 21st day: Lecce-Juventus

22nd day: Juventus-Empoli matchday 23: Inter-Juventus

24th day: Juventus-Udinese 25th day: Verona-Juventus

26th day: Juventus-Frosinone 27th day: Naples-Juventus

28th day: Juventus-Atalanta matchday 29: Juventus-Genoa 30th day: Lazio-Juventus

31st day: Juventus-Fiorentina matchday 32: Turin-Juventus

33rd day: Cagliari-Juventus

34th day: Juventus-Milan matchday 35: Rome-Juventus

36th day: Juventus-Salernitana 37th day: Bologna-Juventus

38th day: Juventus-Monza

In the 4th round the first big match: first leg against Milan and Inter as in last season

The Juventus and the team that has won the most matches on matchday 1 in history of Serie A (58). The bianconeri will try to repeat their season debut on the field ofUdinese: this same challenge was played outlast time on matchday 1 on 22 August 2021finished 2-2 and was theCristiano Ronaldo’s last game with Juve. It will be the fifth time that the two teams face off in their league debut: so far two victories for Juve, one success for Udinese and one draw. And not only: Cristiano Giuntoli, the new Juventus director, will start again from Udine, where in the past season he arithmetically won the Scudetto with Napoli. At the 4th day il first direct confrontation of the season with the Lazio in home. Several interesting matches a October: Atalanta immediately, then at8^ il derby with Turin (it will be the 11th time in history that this round is played) and to 9th dayas well as in the past season, the away match at San Siro with the Milan. At the 13^il November 26thprobably the most awaited race, the derby d’Italia con l’Inter: went to Allianz, in the same stadium and in the same day last season, when it finished 2-0 for the bianconeri. The December 10ththe internal challenge to the Napoli champion of Italy: it will be the 15th round e Juve are unbeaten against the Azzurri in four matches played on matchday 15: three wins and one draw. The most recent match between Juve and Napoli played on matchday 15 was that of December 2017 at the then San Paolo stadium, which finished 1-0 for the bianconeri (goal from Higuain). On the penultimate outing, in the shift before New Yearsthe home clash with the Roma.

The second round: the last with Monza

The first super challenge of the second round will be that of San Siro against Inter: the second Italian derby is scheduled for matchday 23, on February 4th. A March transfers with Napoli (on the 3rd) and Lazio (on the 30th), between the middle and the end of April the derby with the Tour and the match with the Milan all’Allianz. Il 5 maggio away to the Olimpico with the Romalies thelast day will be at home against Monzawho beat the black and whites both in the first leg and second leg last season.

see also

Giuntoli at Continassa: first day with Juve

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

