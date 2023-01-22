Home Sports Juve, Calvo new manager of the sports area
After the inhibition decided by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the Juventus club has appointed the new Chief Football Officer

Juve has chosen: Francesco Calvo is the new manager of the sports area. The decision comes two days after the Federal Prosecutor’s ruling which inflicted 15 penalty points on the Bianconeri and a series of inhibitions on the managers. Calvo is officially the new Chief Football Officer. Sporting director Cherubini, banned for 16 months, will answer to him, as he replied to Arrivabene.

Francesco Calvo, 44, joined Juventus in October 2011 as Commercial Director and in 2014 was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. From 2015 to 2018 he held the same position as Chief Revenue Officer in Barcelona, ​​then went to Rome as Chief Revenue Officer first and then Chief Operating Officer. From 1 April 2022 he returns to Juve as Chief of Staff.

