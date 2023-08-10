Juve, Cambiaso: ‘I am inspired by Cancelo. Allegri wants me to be decisive’

The class of 2000 who returns to black and white after a positive year in Bologna has been officially presented. Just a thought from the full-back to the Emilian club and its former coach Mihajlovic: “I thank Sartori and Sinisa who wanted me”. Then he adds: “Before I wasn’t ready for Juve, today I want to be decisive. This is what the coach is asking me”

“This shirt has a different weight, with all due respect to the others. I am proud to be here and I would like to stay there as long as possible”. Thus begins the conference of presentation by Andrea Cambiaso, Juventus full-back. The class of 2000 returns to black and white after a year on loan at Bologna and Cambiaso thanks precisely to the Emilian club: “I would like to thank Bologna, especially director Sartori and coach Mihajlovic who wanted me and it was a very important season. They always helped me even when things went wrong. I also thank Mr. Motta”.

“I can learn from experienced players like Danilo”

On his new companions: “I think I can fit in well, there are players with great experience like Danilo, Alex Sandro, Bremer, Rugani. I think I can learn a lot”. Then on the role: “Talking about modules is anachronistic, in Genoa I played with five, last year even with four, I think I’m very flexible and I prefer to talk about spaces rather than modules”. it concerns the little space given to young players in the Italian championship: “In Italy there are many good guys, if they don’t play so much maybe it’s because they aren’t ready. I took a different path of which I am proud. When I was younger I wasn’t ready to play in the first team right away, then everyone makes his way.”

“An important year in Bologna. I am inspired by Cancelo”

On the lack of confirmation at Juventus last season before the loan to Bologna: “Last year I didn’t feel bad for not staying, the experience in Bologna helped me a lot and I am convinced that I arrived here at the right time, last year I was not at this level. Climbing the categories was very useful because it made me hungry that I didn’t have before”. Then Cambiaso talks about the player who inspires him: “As a child I started as an attacking midfielder, then I moved to the wing. Among the players who inspire me is Cancelo.”

“Allegri asks me to be decisive”

On his expectations in black and white: “I think I can improve in everything. I don’t feel and will never feel like I’ve arrived, I have to improve the defensive phase but also be more decisive for the team with more assists and more goals”. THEFinally on Allegri: “He is a prominent figure who has had great champions and it can teach me so much. Our relationship is good, he asked me to express myself at my best in both bands and to help as much as possible by being instrumental”.

