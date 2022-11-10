At minute 93 Allegri bends on his knees, near the bench, and closes his eyes. He looks like a frightened child in front of a horror movie; in reality he does not have the courage to observe Simone Verdi, off winger of the bottom Verona in the standings, while he kicks a free-kick from the edge of the area. It is the image of this often ugly and always winning Juve: do not look around too much, cross your fingers, do not take goals and rise in the standings (perhaps amid controversy, as happened this time for the protests of the Venetians).