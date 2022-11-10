Even at the Bentegodi, the bianconeri were not enthusiastic, putting on the 5th success in a row. The two direct clashes with the leaders and post Qatar will still have Vlahovic, Pogba and Chiesa
At minute 93 Allegri bends on his knees, near the bench, and closes his eyes. He looks like a frightened child in front of a horror movie; in reality he does not have the courage to observe Simone Verdi, off winger of the bottom Verona in the standings, while he kicks a free-kick from the edge of the area. It is the image of this often ugly and always winning Juve: do not look around too much, cross your fingers, do not take goals and rise in the standings (perhaps amid controversy, as happened this time for the protests of the Venetians).