Juve, can Zidane really arrive?

Zinedine Zidane and the Juventus. A marriage that everyone wishes to materialize sooner or later. According to rumors coming from France, however, Zizou could be the coach of the Old Lady as early as next season. Even without the Champions League and even without cups. The voice is sensational, given the precarious situation of the Juventus club. Yet it seems that the Frenchman has already met Elkann to discuss the future. And Allegri? The Tuscan coach could be the one to take a step back himself in the event that Juventus were expelled from Europe. After the news of the retrial and the suspension of the 15 penalty points, everything came back into question and the rumors chased each other. Let’s see the most sensational.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 40%

Dusan Vlahovic could stay at Juventus even if the Bianconeri stay out of the cups next season. The bad season experienced by the Serbian has led to his devaluation on the market. At the moment, the 90 million requested by Juve for the player seem like a utopia. For this reason, the former Fiorentina player seems destined to remain despite everything and to relaunch himself next season. In fact, Juventus cannot afford to write a capital loss on a class of 2000 with great potential like Dusan.

Allegri away from Juventus: 35%

Massimiliano Allegri could leave the Juventus in the event that the bianconeri were ousted from the European cups. The news is sensational, but the difficulties encountered this season have tried the coach who is supposedly reflecting on his future. Max would like to stay at Juventus and the contract protects him, but he’s not willing to live another season as a lightning rod. For this reason, divorce is not excluded.

Berta to Juventus: 40%

The shares of are soaring Andrea Bertha as new DS of the Juventus. In fact, with Allegri’s future hanging in the balance, Massara would no longer be the first choice. The current manager of Atletico Madrid is liked both for his managerial skills, but also for the direct relationship he has with the coach and the locker room. Second TuttosportBerta would have also surpassed the other competitors and the first contacts would have already been made.

Chestnuts at Juventus: 35%

According to the British press, the Juventus for the band would also be thinking about Timothy Castagne. The former Atalanta Belgian could leave Leicester at a full price in the summer and could represent a good market opportunity. Castagne was born in 1995 and his contract will expire in 2025. His flexibility and ability to play on both flanks could be very useful for the club next season. The player could leave for around 15 million.

Zidane to Juventus: 25%

It is no mystery that PSG are trying in every way to bring Zinedine Zidane on your bench. Al Khelafi plans yet another revolution and wants Zizou at all costs. However, the latter is not convinced because he doesn’t like the chaos that reigns in the Parisian club. From France bounces the news that the French would like the Juventus. Contacts between the Juventus club and the coach would have already started. In favor of this hypothesis is the fact that Zizou would accept Juve even without cups, as long as there was a serious project. Whether or not this will remain just a rumor can’t be said at the moment. All that remains is to wait.

David Luciani