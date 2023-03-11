Home Sports Juve capital gains, ‘Carta Covisoc’: FIGC appeals to the Council of State after Tar ruling
Juve capital gains, ‘Carta Covisoc’: FIGC appeals to the Council of State after Tar ruling

In the evening, Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini were notified the appeal to the Council of State made by the lawyer Giancarlo Viglione on behalf of the FIGC president Gabriele Gravinaregarding the sentence of the Tar which had given 7 days (since last Monday) to the federal prosecutor’s office to make the “Covisoc Letter” to the lawyers of Juventus, driven to complain by the requests of the sporting director Cherubini and the former sports director, Paratici. The Prosecutor had twice denied the vision of the note 10940 with the motivation that this “is not part of the documentation acquired in the context of the disciplinary procedure”. The FIGC has appealed to the Council of State, with a request for suspension, therefore it does not intend to hand over this card. Cherubini and Paratici charged with violating the sporting ruling, or that recourse to the state judge is possible only after having exhausted all the degrees of sports justice.

The position of Juve lawyers on the ‘Carta Covisoc’

The “Covisoc Letter” according to the Juventus lawyers could demonstrate that 21 April 2021 should be considered as the date of establishment of the proceeding and therefore, according to the timescales envisaged by the procedural process, investigation documents subsequent to 14 July 2021 would be useless

