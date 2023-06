The former president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli – according to reports from Ansa – has just filed an appeal with the Tar cagainst the decision of the Coni Sports Guarantee Board, which sanctioned a two-year disqualification for him for the capital gains affair. Just today the deadline for appealing to administrative justice expired. Leading Agnelli’s legal team in this area is the lawyer Vittorio Angiolini.

