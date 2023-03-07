According to Juventus’ lawyers, the decision of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court could lead to the inadmissibility of the entire process. What is the ‘note 10940′ and why for Juventus’ lawyers it could be the decisive move

Juventus’ legal battle continues in view of the sentence of the Coni Guarantee Board which will have to decide on the legitimacy of the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal which inflicted 15 penalty points on the Bianconeri and numerous disqualifications on its former managers. The Tar of Lazio has ordered access to a document that could prove decisivenot so much for its content as for the date on which it was written.

The “10940 note” E’ dated April 14, 2021 in which the Covisoc he asks the Federal Prosecution some interpretations related to the case of capital gains. The supervisory body reports to the Public Prosecutor some “cases for which it is not easy to appreciate which criteria the contracting parties followed in order to agree on the relative price“. Then there is the response from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, “which provided interpretative indications to Co.Vi.So.C. regarding the assessment of the effects of the transfer of players on the financial statements of some clubs”. A card that had remained inaccessible until the sentence of the Lazio TAR. The federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè had rejected this request explaining that the note “it is not part of the documentation acquired as part of the disciplinary procedure“.

Admissibility or otherwise of the documents The question is purely technical but could prove to be decisive. According to the defense, the April 21, 2021 should be indicated as date of initiation of the proceeding and therefore, according to the times established by the procedural procedure (30 days for entry of the news in the appropriate register and 60 days for the duration of the investigations) investigation documents subsequent to 14 July 2021 would be useless that is to say all the acts that led to the reopening of the process before the Federal Court of Appeals. The decision, also on this detail, will be up to the Sports Guarantee College at Coni. See also Sernagiotto puts the token the World Cup starts in Daytona